Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s results

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 28.79 N/A -2.00 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.33 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synlogic Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Synlogic Inc.’s 2.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 136.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. On the competitive side is, Fortress Biotech Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Synlogic Inc. is $2, with potential downside of -15.25%. Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average price target and a 1,219.44% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.