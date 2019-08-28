Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s results

This is a contrast between Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 38.92 N/A -2.00 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility & Risk

Synlogic Inc.’s current beta is 2.36 and it happens to be 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta which is 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.5 and a Quick Ratio of 11.5. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Synlogic Inc. is $2, with potential downside of -37.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has stronger performance than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.