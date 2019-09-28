Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s results

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.58M -2.00 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synlogic Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synlogic Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 484,437,672.96% -38.9% -33.6% DBV Technologies S.A. 397,228,144.99% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Synlogic Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

$2 is Synlogic Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -5.66%. Competitively the average target price of DBV Technologies S.A. is $14, which is potential 63.36% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that DBV Technologies S.A. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.