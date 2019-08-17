Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 58.42 N/A -2.00 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 30.95 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s beta is 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.