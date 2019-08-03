Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s results

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 64.75 N/A -2.00 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synlogic Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synlogic Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 179.07% and its consensus price target is $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 49.3% respectively. 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.