Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 37.21 N/A -2.00 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synlogic Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility & Risk

Synlogic Inc.’s 2.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 136.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.5 and a Quick Ratio of 11.5. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Synlogic Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Synlogic Inc.’s downside potential is -26.20% at a $2 consensus target price. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 consensus target price and a 132.73% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.