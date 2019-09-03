Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synlogic Inc.
|7
|37.21
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Synlogic Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synlogic Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.9%
|-33.6%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
Volatility & Risk
Synlogic Inc.’s 2.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 136.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.5 and a Quick Ratio of 11.5. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Synlogic Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synlogic Inc.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Synlogic Inc.’s downside potential is -26.20% at a $2 consensus target price. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 consensus target price and a 132.73% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synlogic Inc.
|-9.95%
|-40.13%
|-35.81%
|-25.4%
|-39.74%
|-19.97%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year Synlogic Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Summary
Synlogic Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
