Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s results

Both Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 35.56 N/A -2.00 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1096.08 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synlogic Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The downside potential is -22.78% for Synlogic Inc. with consensus target price of $2. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.25 consensus target price and a 173.79% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. was more bearish than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.