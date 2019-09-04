Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 37.21 N/A -2.00 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.47 N/A -2.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synlogic Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.36 beta indicates that Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Its competitor Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synlogic Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential downside is -26.20%. Competitively the average price target of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 112.31% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 0% respectively. Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.2%. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.