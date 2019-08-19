Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 58.42 N/A -2.00 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

11.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. Its rival Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synlogic Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 580.63% and its consensus target price is $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has stronger performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.