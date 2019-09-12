Reviewing Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)’s and Its Competitors results

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Syneos Health Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.4% of Syneos Health Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Syneos Health Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.70% 0.30% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Syneos Health Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health Inc. N/A 48 342.89 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Syneos Health Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Syneos Health Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Syneos Health Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 2.24 2.76

With consensus price target of $53, Syneos Health Inc. has a potential downside of -2.72%. The competitors have a potential upside of 64.65%. Syneos Health Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Syneos Health Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syneos Health Inc. 1.79% -0.72% 11.04% 0.24% 5.34% 29.83% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Syneos Health Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syneos Health Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Syneos Health Inc.’s competitors have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syneos Health Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syneos Health Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Syneos Health Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.52. Competitively, Syneos Health Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Syneos Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Syneos Health Inc.’s rivals beat Syneos Health Inc.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.