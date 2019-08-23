Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 164.04 N/A -2.66 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2956.40 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 4.82 which is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 64.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.