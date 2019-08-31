Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

We are comparing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 151.34 N/A -2.66 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 113.86 N/A -2.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.7. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 131.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 58.3%. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.