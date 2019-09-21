Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 152.99 N/A -2.66 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk & Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.