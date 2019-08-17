Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 183.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.