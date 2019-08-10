Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 188.08 N/A -2.66 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1028.95 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.37 shows that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.