Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 160.75 N/A -2.92 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.51 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, ImmuCell Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.