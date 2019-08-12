Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 176.92 N/A -2.66 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 141.10 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 consensus price target and a 84.82% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 7.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.