Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 176.92 N/A -2.66 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Edesa Biotech Inc. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 9.2 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.