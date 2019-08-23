Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 172.44 N/A -2.66 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 61.30 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.