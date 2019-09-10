Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 149.59 N/A -2.66 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 43.63 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. From a competition point of view, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.95 beta which is 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 12.6%. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.