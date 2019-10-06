Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 17.55M -2.66 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 21 0.68 59.67M -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 202,422,145.33% -107.5% -71.5% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 284,685,114.50% 0% -120.3%

Risk & Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Coherus BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $33.67, with potential upside of 60.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 97.45%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.