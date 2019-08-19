Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 183.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.37 beta means Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 137.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.