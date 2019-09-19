Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 155.81 N/A -2.66 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.14 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk & Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 70.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 60.9%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.