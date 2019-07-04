Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

This is a contrast between Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 163.43 N/A -2.92 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -8.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.