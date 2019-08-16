Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 181.39 N/A -2.66 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 415.41 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.