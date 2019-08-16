Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 179.96 N/A -2.66 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.18 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.37. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.