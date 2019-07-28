Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 160.75 N/A -2.92 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 50.97 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Alector Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Alector Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alector Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 28.63% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.