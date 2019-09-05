Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 155.45 N/A -2.66 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.37 beta means Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 137.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta and it is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.