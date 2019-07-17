Reviewing Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 32 2.95 N/A 4.47 7.79 SLM Corporation 10 3.55 N/A 1.05 9.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Synchrony Financial and SLM Corporation. SLM Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Synchrony Financial. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Synchrony Financial’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SLM Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 22.5% 3.1% SLM Corporation 0.00% 20.1% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that Synchrony Financial is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. SLM Corporation’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synchrony Financial and SLM Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 3 2.75 SLM Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Synchrony Financial’s average price target is $38, while its potential upside is 5.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Synchrony Financial shares and 0% of SLM Corporation shares. Synchrony Financial’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, SLM Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial 3.08% 5.8% 13.29% 26.21% 2.71% 48.59% SLM Corporation -1.38% -2.81% -11.17% -4.48% -13.1% 20.58%

For the past year Synchrony Financial’s stock price has bigger growth than SLM Corporation.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats on 8 of the 10 factors SLM Corporation.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.