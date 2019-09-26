Reviewing Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 34 2.57 N/A 4.80 7.48 On Deck Capital Inc. 4 1.15 N/A 0.45 7.99

In table 1 we can see Synchrony Financial and On Deck Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. On Deck Capital Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Synchrony Financial. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Synchrony Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than On Deck Capital Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synchrony Financial and On Deck Capital Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7% On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.19 beta indicates that Synchrony Financial is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. On Deck Capital Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synchrony Financial and On Deck Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67 On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Synchrony Financial’s upside potential currently stands at 17.19% and an $39.67 consensus price target. Competitively On Deck Capital Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.88, with potential upside of 11.17%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Synchrony Financial is looking more favorable than On Deck Capital Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synchrony Financial’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32%

For the past year Synchrony Financial had bullish trend while On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats on 9 of the 11 factors On Deck Capital Inc.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.