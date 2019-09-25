Reviewing Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s results

Since Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 34 2.56 N/A 4.80 7.48 LendingClub Corporation 15 1.67 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synchrony Financial and LendingClub Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7% LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -13.5% -3.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.19 beta indicates that Synchrony Financial is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, LendingClub Corporation’s beta is 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synchrony Financial and LendingClub Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Synchrony Financial’s upside potential is 17.82% at a $39.67 average price target. On the other hand, LendingClub Corporation’s potential downside is -21.43% and its average price target is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that Synchrony Financial looks more robust than LendingClub Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synchrony Financial and LendingClub Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 85.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Synchrony Financial’s shares. Comparatively, LendingClub Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4%

For the past year Synchrony Financial has stronger performance than LendingClub Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Synchrony Financial beats LendingClub Corporation.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.