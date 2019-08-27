Reviewing Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)’s results

Both Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 34 2.39 N/A 4.80 7.48 Green Dot Corporation 53 1.46 N/A 2.07 24.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Synchrony Financial and Green Dot Corporation. Green Dot Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Synchrony Financial. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Synchrony Financial’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Synchrony Financial and Green Dot Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7% Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Synchrony Financial’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Green Dot Corporation’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Synchrony Financial and Green Dot Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 1 2.50 Green Dot Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Synchrony Financial’s upside potential currently stands at 21.06% and an $38 consensus price target. Green Dot Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $72.86 consensus price target and a 140.07% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Green Dot Corporation is looking more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Green Dot Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Synchrony Financial’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are Green Dot Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26%

For the past year Synchrony Financial has 52.94% stronger performance while Green Dot Corporation has -36.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Green Dot Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.