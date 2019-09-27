Reviewing Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s results

We are contrasting Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 33 0.73 585.80M 4.80 7.48 Capital One Financial Corporation 89 1.33 466.43M 11.56 8.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Synchrony Financial and Capital One Financial Corporation. Capital One Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Synchrony Financial. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Synchrony Financial is presently more affordable than Capital One Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 1,758,103,241.30% 19.3% 2.7% Capital One Financial Corporation 526,980,002.26% 12.1% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Synchrony Financial’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capital One Financial Corporation’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synchrony Financial and Capital One Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The average target price of Synchrony Financial is $39.67, with potential upside of 18.00%. On the other hand, Capital One Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 16.78% and its average target price is $106.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Synchrony Financial seems more appealing than Capital One Financial Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synchrony Financial and Capital One Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 92.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Synchrony Financial shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26%

For the past year Synchrony Financial has stronger performance than Capital One Financial Corporation

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.