Reviewing Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)’s and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.05 N/A -6.27 0.00 Zix Corporation 8 3.74 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Zix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zix Corporation’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Its rival Zix Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Zix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Zix Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus target price and a 40.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Zix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 76.8% respectively. 5.4% are Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are Zix Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Zix Corporation.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.