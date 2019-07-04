Reviewing Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)’s and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.13 N/A -6.54 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 129 12.59 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.57 beta indicates that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Tableau Software Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Tableau Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Tableau Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Tableau Software Inc.’s average target price is $154.33, while its potential downside is -9.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 98.77% respectively. Insiders owned 2.8% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Tableau Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35% Tableau Software Inc. -1.52% -3.49% -3.73% 6.44% 31.91% 1.22%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Tableau Software Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tableau Software Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.