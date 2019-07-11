Reviewing Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)’s and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR)’s results

As Application Software companies, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.10 N/A -6.54 0.00 Amber Road Inc. 10 4.31 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Amber Road Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9% Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5%

Volatility and Risk

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.57. Competitively, Amber Road Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Amber Road Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amber Road Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Amber Road Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 81.4% respectively. 2.8% are Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9% of Amber Road Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35% Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Amber Road Inc.

Summary

Amber Road Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.