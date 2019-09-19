Reviewing Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s results

Both Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.85 N/A 0.48 67.04 Zuora Inc. 18 6.85 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synaptics Incorporated and Zuora Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Zuora Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Synaptics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zuora Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synaptics Incorporated and Zuora Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 2 1 2.25 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33.25 is Synaptics Incorporated’s average price target while its potential downside is -12.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synaptics Incorporated and Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 55.5% respectively. About 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Zuora Inc.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Zuora Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.