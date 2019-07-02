Reviewing Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 36 0.66 N/A -0.12 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 44 13.63 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synaptics Incorporated and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, ShotSpotter Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Synaptics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and ShotSpotter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 33.37% for Synaptics Incorporated with average price target of $40.17. Competitively the average price target of ShotSpotter Inc. is $49, which is potential 8.70% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Synaptics Incorporated seems more appealing than ShotSpotter Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 100% of Synaptics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.6% of ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synaptics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, 6.4% are ShotSpotter Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85% ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has -12.85% weaker performance while ShotSpotter Inc. has 45.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors ShotSpotter Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.