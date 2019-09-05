Reviewing Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)’s results

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.77 N/A 0.48 67.04 Pluralsight Inc. 29 7.86 N/A -3.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Synaptics Incorporated and Pluralsight Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

Synaptics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Pluralsight Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Pluralsight Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synaptics Incorporated and Pluralsight Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Synaptics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential upside is 7.46%. Pluralsight Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a 81.82% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Pluralsight Inc. seems more appealing than Synaptics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synaptics Incorporated and Pluralsight Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 95.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Pluralsight Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend while Pluralsight Inc. had bullish trend.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.