Reviewing Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s results

Both Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.67 N/A 0.48 67.04 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.53 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Synaptics Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. From a competition point of view, OneSpan Inc. has a 2.12 beta which is 112.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synaptics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OneSpan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synaptics Incorporated and OneSpan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 32.31% for Synaptics Incorporated with consensus price target of $40.17. Competitively OneSpan Inc. has an average price target of $19.67, with potential upside of 41.92%. The data provided earlier shows that OneSpan Inc. appears more favorable than Synaptics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synaptics Incorporated and OneSpan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 68% respectively. Synaptics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 16.4% of OneSpan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend while OneSpan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Synaptics Incorporated beats OneSpan Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.