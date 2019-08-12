Reviewing Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)’s results

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.74 N/A 0.48 67.04 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 2.14 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Synaptics Incorporated and One Horizon Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Risk and Volatility

Synaptics Incorporated’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, One Horizon Group Inc. is 197.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.97 beta.

Liquidity

Synaptics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor One Horizon Group Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to One Horizon Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synaptics Incorporated and One Horizon Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synaptics Incorporated’s upside potential is 9.63% at a $37 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synaptics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats One Horizon Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.