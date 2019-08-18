Reviewing Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s results

As Application Software companies, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.75 N/A 0.48 67.04 Eventbrite Inc. 21 5.06 N/A -2.03 0.00

Demonstrates Synaptics Incorporated and Eventbrite Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Eventbrite Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Synaptics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and Eventbrite Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synaptics Incorporated has an average price target of $37, and a 8.35% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Synaptics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated was less bearish than Eventbrite Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Synaptics Incorporated beats Eventbrite Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.