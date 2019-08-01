Reviewing Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s and Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM)’s results

Since Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.71 N/A -0.12 0.00 Determine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synaptics Incorporated and Determine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Determine Inc. 0.00% -487.1% -32%

Risk and Volatility

Synaptics Incorporated has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Determine Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Determine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Synaptics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Determine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synaptics Incorporated and Determine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17 Determine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synaptics Incorporated’s upside potential is 24.83% at a $40.17 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 100% of Synaptics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of Determine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Synaptics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Determine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85% Determine Inc. -2.74% 66.67% -11.6% -65.7% -89.87% -30.5%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated was less bearish than Determine Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Synaptics Incorporated beats Determine Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides SmartContracts, a solution for the controlling of contract processes from request, authoring, negotiation, approval, and e-signature through ongoing obligations management, analysis, reporting, and renewals; SmartSource, an enterprise scale solution to support the processes of supplier on-boarding, supplier selection, and on-going supplier management; and SmartAnalytics, which delivers business insights and executive reporting. In addition, the company offers Configuration Solution, a patented configuration engine, which streamlines the management and dissemination of product information, enabling companies to accelerate the opportunity-to-order process for manufacturers, service providers, and financial services companies. Further, it provides various services, including implementations, configurations, system upgrades, migrations, and solution architecture services. The company serves industries, including insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, China, Hong Kong, and Bulgaria. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.