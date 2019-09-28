Reviewing Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s results

Both Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 35 1.06 32.45M 0.48 67.04 Carbon Black Inc. 25 -1.47 56.81M -3.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synaptics Incorporated and Carbon Black Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Synaptics Incorporated and Carbon Black Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 91,589,048.83% 3% 1.5% Carbon Black Inc. 229,164,985.88% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated are 3.2 and 2.6. Competitively, Carbon Black Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synaptics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synaptics Incorporated and Carbon Black Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 2 1 2.25 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synaptics Incorporated’s consensus price target is $33.25, while its potential downside is -16.08%. On the other hand, Carbon Black Inc.’s potential downside is -17.21% and its consensus price target is $21.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Synaptics Incorporated looks more robust than Carbon Black Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synaptics Incorporated and Carbon Black Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 71.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has -13.52% weaker performance while Carbon Black Inc. has 38.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Synaptics Incorporated beats Carbon Black Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.