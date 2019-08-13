Reviewing Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)’s and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s results

Since Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.75 N/A 0.48 67.04 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synaptics Incorporated and BSQUARE Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synaptics Incorporated and BSQUARE Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Risk and Volatility

Synaptics Incorporated is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. BSQUARE Corporation on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synaptics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Synaptics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BSQUARE Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Synaptics Incorporated and BSQUARE Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Synaptics Incorporated is $37, with potential upside of 9.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synaptics Incorporated and BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 31% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has stronger performance than BSQUARE Corporation

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 9 of the 9 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.