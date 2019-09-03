Reviewing Synalloy Corporation (SYNL)’s and Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s results

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) and Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) are two firms in the Steel & Iron that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synalloy Corporation 16 0.46 N/A 0.94 18.14 Nucor Corporation 55 0.57 N/A 7.47 7.28

Table 1 demonstrates Synalloy Corporation and Nucor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nucor Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Synalloy Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Synalloy Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Nucor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synalloy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 3.5% Nucor Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

Synalloy Corporation’s current beta is 0.1 and it happens to be 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nucor Corporation has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synalloy Corporation are 3.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Nucor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Synalloy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nucor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Synalloy Corporation and Nucor Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synalloy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nucor Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively Nucor Corporation has a consensus price target of $56.33, with potential upside of 15.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Synalloy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81% of Nucor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.9% of Synalloy Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Nucor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synalloy Corporation 4.11% 7.88% -2.53% 10.4% -19.14% 2.35% Nucor Corporation -3.89% -2.32% -2.63% -9.88% -19.09% 4.96%

For the past year Synalloy Corporation has weaker performance than Nucor Corporation

Summary

Nucor Corporation beats Synalloy Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in automotive, energy, agricultural, heavy equipment, and transportation sectors. The Steel Products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing and cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel gratings, and wire and wire mesh products to general contractors, fabricators, distributors, and manufacturers. Its products are used by contractors in constructing highways, bridges, reservoirs, utilities, hospitals, schools, airports, stadiums, and high-rise buildings. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; processes ferrous and nonferrous metals; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, and DRI; applies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for use in manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. It also offers steel electrical conduits. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.