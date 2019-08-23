Reviewing Synalloy Corporation (SYNL)’s and Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s results

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) and Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Steel & Iron. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synalloy Corporation 16 0.48 N/A 0.94 18.14 Insteel Industries Inc. 20 0.79 N/A 0.89 22.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synalloy Corporation and Insteel Industries Inc. Insteel Industries Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Synalloy Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Synalloy Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insteel Industries Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synalloy Corporation and Insteel Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synalloy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 3.5% Insteel Industries Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Synalloy Corporation is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.1 beta. Insteel Industries Inc.’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synalloy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Insteel Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Insteel Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synalloy Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.1% of Synalloy Corporation shares and 81.9% of Insteel Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Synalloy Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of Insteel Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synalloy Corporation 4.11% 7.88% -2.53% 10.4% -19.14% 2.35% Insteel Industries Inc. -4.78% -7.62% -4.6% -10.75% -51.74% -19.65%

For the past year Synalloy Corporation had bullish trend while Insteel Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insteel Industries Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Synalloy Corporation.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The companyÂ’s WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a replacement for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.