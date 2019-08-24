Reviewing Synacor Inc. (SYNC)’s and Its Rivals results

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Synacor Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Synacor Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Synacor Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor Inc. 0.00% -14.50% -8.20% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Synacor Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Synacor Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

Synacor Inc. currently has an average target price of $1.93, suggesting a potential upside of 31.29%. The competitors have a potential upside of 69.46%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Synacor Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Synacor Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Synacor Inc. has -1.35% weaker performance while Synacor Inc.’s rivals have 39.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synacor Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Synacor Inc.’s competitors have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synacor Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synacor Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Synacor Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.06. Competitively, Synacor Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Summary

Synacor Inc.’s competitors beat Synacor Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.