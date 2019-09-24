Reviewing Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE)’s and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)’s results

As Information Technology Services companies, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 28 0.79 N/A 1.18 23.89 Virtusa Corporation 46 0.91 N/A 0.34 130.64

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Virtusa Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Sykes Enterprises Incorporated. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Virtusa Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and Virtusa Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Virtusa Corporation’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Virtusa Corporation are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Virtusa Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated and Virtusa Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Virtusa Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has a 9.80% upside potential and an average target price of $33.5. Meanwhile, Virtusa Corporation’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 26.35%. The results provided earlier shows that Virtusa Corporation appears more favorable than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.7% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated shares and 90.4% of Virtusa Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.5% of Virtusa Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -0.98% 3.85% 2.17% 5.25% -4.1% 14.4% Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91%

For the past year Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has stronger performance than Virtusa Corporation

Summary

Virtusa Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.