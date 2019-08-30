Reviewing Switch Inc. (SWCH)’s and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s results

As Information Technology Services businesses, Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch Inc. 12 9.38 N/A 0.08 171.77 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.1% of Switch Inc. shares and 61.2% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares. Switch Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.12% of 21Vianet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Switch Inc. -1.31% 3.04% 25.76% 65.89% 4.06% 93.86% 21Vianet Group Inc. 1.66% -6.72% -4.91% -15.79% -22.69% -14.81%

For the past year Switch Inc. has 93.86% stronger performance while 21Vianet Group Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Switch Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors 21Vianet Group Inc.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.